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Stokes County votes clear the way for massive, controversial data center in Walnut Cove

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published September 14, 2026 at 10:11 PM EDT
Stokes County commissioners at a meeting
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Stokes County commissioners at a meeting on Monday, September 14, 2026

Stokes County commissioners have once again cleared the way for a massive data center project in Walnut Cove.

The board voted 3-2 Monday night to rezone roughly 1,800 acres of farmland for developer Engineered Land Solutions’ Project Delta. It was the same margin as its first vote in January, which was later voided after a legal challenge.

Residents who spoke immediately before the decision were uniformly opposed to the project. Commissioners who voted in favor pointed to the potential for millions of dollars in new tax revenue, which they say could help improve government services.

The project has been the subject of months of heated debate, with residents and activists raising concerns about water consumption, noise pollution and effects on the area’s rural character.