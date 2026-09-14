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Salvation helps stranded Canadian boater return home after emergency on the water

PRE News & Ideas
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Salvation Army of Carteret County

The Salvation Army of Carteret County has helped a man safely return home to Canada after a boating accident left him stranded in eastern North Carolina.

The agency stepped in to coordinate and fund his transportation back across the border after the incident damaged his vessel and left him without a way home. Local officials say the support provided a critical safety net for the traveler, who was left with few options in the aftermath of the crash.

Representatives with the Salvation Army say this case highlights their mission to provide emergency assistance to any people facing a sudden crisis in the coastal community, regardless of where they live.