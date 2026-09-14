Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NTSB blames spatial disorientation for plane crash that killed Greenville dentist and his wife

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Wilkerson Funeral Home

The National Transportation Safety Board has blamed spatial disorientation for a deadly plane crash near Pitt-Greenville Airport last year.

According to the final report, Greenville dentist Dr. Mark Bowman lost control of his single-engine aircraft shortly after takeoff in heavy mist and low clouds. Investigators found no signs of mechanical failure, concluding that a loss of visual cues caused the aircraft to enter an erratic, high-speed descent.

The March 2025 crash killed Bowman and his wife, Robin, who were flying to Florida on their way to a dental mission trip in the Dominican Republic.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston