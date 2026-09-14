NTSB blames spatial disorientation for plane crash that killed Greenville dentist and his wife

The National Transportation Safety Board has blamed spatial disorientation for a deadly plane crash near Pitt-Greenville Airport last year.

According to the final report, Greenville dentist Dr. Mark Bowman lost control of his single-engine aircraft shortly after takeoff in heavy mist and low clouds. Investigators found no signs of mechanical failure, concluding that a loss of visual cues caused the aircraft to enter an erratic, high-speed descent.

The March 2025 crash killed Bowman and his wife, Robin, who were flying to Florida on their way to a dental mission trip in the Dominican Republic.