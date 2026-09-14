Elevated methane gas levels discovered in neighborhood next to a historic Beaufort landfill

State officials are investigating after elevated levels of methane gas were discovered in a neighborhood next to a historic Beaufort landfill.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says high levels of methane and hydrogen sulfide were found in the soil near homes on Sea Hawk Street and Great Egret Way. The neighborhood sits right next to the old Beaufort Refuse Dump, which closed in 1976.

Regulators said no hazardous gases have been found inside any homes, but the state is offering to install free methane alarms for nearby families while teams continue testing to see how far the gas has spread underground.