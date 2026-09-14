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Elevated methane gas levels discovered in neighborhood next to a historic Beaufort landfill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
File photo
Evan Schneider
/
Flickr via Openverse
File photo

State officials are investigating after elevated levels of methane gas were discovered in a neighborhood next to a historic Beaufort landfill.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says high levels of methane and hydrogen sulfide were found in the soil near homes on Sea Hawk Street and Great Egret Way. The neighborhood sits right next to the old Beaufort Refuse Dump, which closed in 1976.

Regulators said no hazardous gases have been found inside any homes, but the state is offering to install free methane alarms for nearby families while teams continue testing to see how far the gas has spread underground.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston