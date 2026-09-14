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Camp Lejeune victims rally at U.S. Capitol, demanding end to compensation delays

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT

People poisoned by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune are gathering on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol today for a two-day rally, demanding the government stop stalling their legal compensation.

Advocates and victims say government lawyers have dragged out the legal process for years. They argue the current delays completely ignore the timeline Congress originally envisioned when passing legislation to help survivors.

For the aging population of sick service members, organizer Brian Amburgey warns that time is rapidly running out.

“Congress' original intent was for this to get settled fast,” Amburgey said. “The way the veterans that are sick and dying would have some justice before their illnesses take over. We're on average right now probably losing four to five veterans or family members a week waiting on justice.”

The demonstrators are pushing lawmakers to advance a stalled bill, the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act, designed to smooth the path to compensation. They argue that veterans upheld their end of the bargain when they entered service, and it is time for the nation to fulfill its obligations.

“All the veterans raised their right hand and swore an oath to defend this country,” Amburgey said. “And when we signed that contract, that we would do our part, and which we did. And we're still waiting for the government to honor their part of the contract when we all became poisoned by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune.”
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston