People across ENC gathering to mark twenty-five years since September eleventh terrorist attacks
People across Eastern North Carolina are gathering today to mark twenty-five years since the September eleventh terrorist attacks.
Local memorial events span the region, including a morning stair climb at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville and public tributes in Havelock, Jacksonville, and Morehead City. In New Bern, a remembrance program at the Firemen’s Museum featured a Last Alarm bell ceremony, ahead of a silent first-responder parade crossing the Neuse River Bridge tonight at 7:30.
Eastern Randolph High in Greensboro will hold services along Sandy’s Path, a permanent memorial honoring Flight 93 hero Sandy Bradshaw.
Flags at public buildings statewide will be lowered until sunset.
The schedule below outlines the Patriot Day observances, memorial ceremonies, and community events taking place regionally.
Havelock
- Event: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:40 AM – 9:30 AM
- Location: 9/11 Memorial (Corner of U.S. 70 and Cunningham Boulevard)
- Details: Marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, honoring victims and first responders. The first 100 attendees will receive a commemorative 25th-anniversary coin.
Jacksonville
- Event: Patriot Day Observance
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 AM
- Location: 9/11 Memorial Beam at Lejeune Memorial Gardens (109 Montford Landing Rd.)
- Details: Organized by the City of Jacksonville, Onslow County, and MCB Camp Lejeune. Features honor guards, the 2d Marine Division Band, Jacksonville High Strings, and the Dixon High chorus.
Morehead City
- Event: 9/11 Anniversary Commemoration
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:45 AM
- Location: Carteret Community College (Behind the McGee Building, 3505 Arendell St.)
- Details: A brief commemorative ceremony that is free and open to the public.
New Bern
- Morning Event: 25th Anniversary Remembrance Program
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:42 AM (The exact time the first tower was struck)
- Location: New Bern Firemen’s Museum Memorial Park (Broad Street)
- Details: Features a color guard, remarks from retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten, bagpipes, and the Last Alarm Bell tolling.
- Evening Event: First Responder Silent Memorial Parade
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 7:30 PM
- Route: Starts at the Bridgeton Food Lion, crosses the Neuse River Bridge, moves through downtown New Bern, and ends at Fire-Rescue Station 1 (First and Broad streets).
Kinston
- Friday Event: 9/11 Remembrance Service
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9:00 AM
- Location: Grainger Stadium
Goldsboro
- Event: Annual 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9:00 AM
- Location: Wayne Community College, Magnolia Building (3000 Wayne Memorial Dr.)
- Details: Public safety students and local first responders will climb the equivalent of 78 flights on exterior stairs and breezeways. The public is welcome to watch and support.
Swansboro
- Event: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk
- Time/Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time TBA
- Location: 830 Main St. Extension
- Details: A community run/walk to honor 9/11 victims and raise support for first responders and military families.