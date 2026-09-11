Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Senator honoring solidarity with Canada on 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is honoring international solidarity on the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

In a statement, Senator Tillis highlighted Operation Yellow Ribbon—the massive emergency effort launched by Canada when American airspace closed following the 2001 terrorist attacks. Tillis praised the residents of Gander, Newfoundland, who welcomed, housed, and fed more than 6,500 stranded international travelers.

Tillis noted that during America’s darkest hour, its Canadian neighbors demonstrated extraordinary compassion.

The inspiring true story of the small town's response later became the basis for the hit Broadway musical Come from Away.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston