NC Senator honoring solidarity with Canada on 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is honoring international solidarity on the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

In a statement, Senator Tillis highlighted Operation Yellow Ribbon—the massive emergency effort launched by Canada when American airspace closed following the 2001 terrorist attacks. Tillis praised the residents of Gander, Newfoundland, who welcomed, housed, and fed more than 6,500 stranded international travelers.

Tillis noted that during America’s darkest hour, its Canadian neighbors demonstrated extraordinary compassion.

The inspiring true story of the small town's response later became the basis for the hit Broadway musical Come from Away.