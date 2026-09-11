Lenoir County scam targets potential car buyers after dealership closure

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an active online scam targeting car buyers.

Deputies say scammers have set up fake websites and social media profiles impersonating the Weeks Motor Company. The former used car dealership at Hull Road and U.S. 258 is permanently closed, but fraudsters are using its name and branding to sell nonexistent vehicles.

Authorities urge the public not to fill out any online credit applications or send money to anyone claiming to represent the company. The scam is designed to steal identity data and financial deposits.

Anyone who has interacted with these fake pages should contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office immediately.