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Lenoir County scam targets potential car buyers after dealership closure

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an active online scam targeting car buyers.

Deputies say scammers have set up fake websites and social media profiles impersonating the Weeks Motor Company. The former used car dealership at Hull Road and U.S. 258 is permanently closed, but fraudsters are using its name and branding to sell nonexistent vehicles.

Authorities urge the public not to fill out any online credit applications or send money to anyone claiming to represent the company. The scam is designed to steal identity data and financial deposits.

Anyone who has interacted with these fake pages should contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston