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Greenville a step closer to implementing permanent teen curfew

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville

A permanent late-night teen curfew is one step closer to reality in Greenville.

The City Council voted 6-0 Thursday night to approve the first reading of a restrictions ordinance designed to clear unaccompanied minors from downtown streets.

Under the proposal by Police Chief K.Z. Thomas, the curfew would run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Thursday through Saturday nights. It applies to public parks and business districts, following summer "teen takeover" events that heavily stressed local law enforcement resources.

Exceptions are carved out for juveniles working, experiencing an emergency, or walking with a parent. Violators will be documented, and parents who fail to pick up their children face juvenile justice interventions.

The city must pass a second reading before the curfew officially takes effect.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston