Greenville a step closer to implementing permanent teen curfew

A permanent late-night teen curfew is one step closer to reality in Greenville.

The City Council voted 6-0 Thursday night to approve the first reading of a restrictions ordinance designed to clear unaccompanied minors from downtown streets.

Under the proposal by Police Chief K.Z. Thomas, the curfew would run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Thursday through Saturday nights. It applies to public parks and business districts, following summer "teen takeover" events that heavily stressed local law enforcement resources.

Exceptions are carved out for juveniles working, experiencing an emergency, or walking with a parent. Violators will be documented, and parents who fail to pick up their children face juvenile justice interventions.

The city must pass a second reading before the curfew officially takes effect.