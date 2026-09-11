ENC native serving aboard U.S. Navy warship that stands as floating memorial to 9/11 victims

Twenty-five years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, three U.S. Navy warships stand as floating memorials to the victims.

Onboard the USS Arlington, Pinetown, North Carolina native Dylan Jackson serves as an electronics technician—a deployment that hits incredibly close to home. Jackson’s mother is from nearby Manassas, Virginia, and a member of her extended family was actually working inside the Pentagon when the hijacked plane struck. Jackson says his family spent years living in the Arlington area struggling through the trauma and emotional aftermath of that day.

The ship features a dedicated tribute room honoring the 184 victims of the Pentagon attack. For Jackson, maintaining the ship's electronics is a deeply personal mission to honor his family's survival and ensure the nation fulfills its promise to never forget.