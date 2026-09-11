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ENC native serving aboard U.S. Navy warship that stands as floating memorial to 9/11 victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
The USS Arlington, shown in December in Morehead City, N.C., has been sent to the Middle East to bolster an aircraft carrier force sent to counter alleged threats from Iran.
MC3 Chris Roys/Navy Office of Information
/
AFP/Getty Images
The USS Arlington, shown in December in Morehead City, N.C.

Twenty-five years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, three U.S. Navy warships stand as floating memorials to the victims.

Onboard the USS Arlington, Pinetown, North Carolina native Dylan Jackson serves as an electronics technician—a deployment that hits incredibly close to home. Jackson’s mother is from nearby Manassas, Virginia, and a member of her extended family was actually working inside the Pentagon when the hijacked plane struck. Jackson says his family spent years living in the Arlington area struggling through the trauma and emotional aftermath of that day.

The ship features a dedicated tribute room honoring the 184 victims of the Pentagon attack. For Jackson, maintaining the ship's electronics is a deeply personal mission to honor his family's survival and ensure the nation fulfills its promise to never forget.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston