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Democratic Party pulls support for NC House candidate

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
Shelly Headen
Courtesy Headen for NC
Shelly Headen

The Guilford County Democratic Party is withdrawing its support for a statehouse candidate after inflammatory social media posts she made resurfaced.

In a statement, party officials said they “unequivocally reject and condemn” posts by Shelly Headen, the Democratic nominee for North Carolina House District 62.

The posts include comments about an attack on some conservative states and suggest violence could be more effective than peaceful protest.

The party said the comments “violate everything our party represents.”

Headen told WFDD she does not remember making the posts but apologized to those hurt by them. She said she understands the party’s decision to withdraw its support.

“They're doing what's best for the party, and that's what they should do,” Headen said. “At the end of the day, we just need to get back to normalcy. Whatever it takes. If, you know, one person gets sacrificed which is me, that's fine.”

Headen said she has received death threats since the posts resurfaced.

Because ballots have already gone out, it’s too late for her to withdraw from the race or for the party to replace her. She will remain on the ballot against Republican incumbent John Blust.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle