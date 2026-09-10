Stop arm cameras will crackdown on reckless drivers who blow past stopped school buses

Onslow County is rolling out a new automated crackdown on reckless drivers who illegally blow past stopped school buses.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a new school bus safety ordinance allowing the use of automated stop-arm cameras to issue tickets.

Statewide tracking shows drivers illegally pass stopped buses up to 3,000 times every school day.

Under the new system, verified video footage will be sent directly to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of having to prove who was driving to issue criminal charges, the county will send a civil fine directly to the vehicle's owner. First-time offenders face a $400 penalty, while repeat violations jump to $1,000.