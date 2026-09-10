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Stop arm cameras will crackdown on reckless drivers who blow past stopped school buses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
File photo
Photo: PatrickRich on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File photo

Onslow County is rolling out a new automated crackdown on reckless drivers who illegally blow past stopped school buses.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a new school bus safety ordinance allowing the use of automated stop-arm cameras to issue tickets.

Statewide tracking shows drivers illegally pass stopped buses up to 3,000 times every school day.

Under the new system, verified video footage will be sent directly to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of having to prove who was driving to issue criminal charges, the county will send a civil fine directly to the vehicle's owner. First-time offenders face a $400 penalty, while repeat violations jump to $1,000.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston