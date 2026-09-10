State investment to expand hyperbaric oxygen therapy for North Carolina veterans with TBI, PTSD

A new state investment is set to expand specialized medical treatment for North Carolina military veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war.

State Representative Wyatt Gable of Jacksonville has announced that $1.5 million has been secured in the newly passed state budget for the nonprofit organization HBOT4Heroes. The Jacksonville-based organization provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy to veterans diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gable says the multi-million-dollar funding surge—passed with bipartisan legislative backing—will allow the Jacksonville group to scale up operations and expand access to this specialized therapy for veterans all across North Carolina.