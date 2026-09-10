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State investment to expand hyperbaric oxygen therapy for North Carolina veterans with TBI, PTSD

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
Simon Fraser University
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Flickr via Creative Commons

A new state investment is set to expand specialized medical treatment for North Carolina military veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war.

State Representative Wyatt Gable of Jacksonville has announced that $1.5 million has been secured in the newly passed state budget for the nonprofit organization HBOT4Heroes. The Jacksonville-based organization provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy to veterans diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gable says the multi-million-dollar funding surge—passed with bipartisan legislative backing—will allow the Jacksonville group to scale up operations and expand access to this specialized therapy for veterans all across North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston