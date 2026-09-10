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Coastal Officials to gather in Washington to tackle abandoned boats and dock resilience

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
North Carolina Coastal Federation

Local officials from North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties will gather here next week for a hands-on workshop focused on protecting waterfront infrastructure and tackling the growing problem of abandoned boats.

The Local Government ADV & Resilient Docks Workshop will take place on September 15, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Hosted by the North Carolina Coastal Federation and the N.C. Coastal Reserve, the event offers city and county leaders proactive tools to manage marine debris before disaster strikes.

This is the second of two regional workshops designed to shift the focus from expensive post-storm cleanups to preventative local management.

North Carolina Coastal Federation

Equipping Local Leaders

Rather than waiting for the next major hurricane to litter waterways with shattered timber and sunken hulls, organizers emphasize that proactive ordinances are both more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Attendees will receive actionable resources, including:

  • The ADV Toolkit: A comprehensive Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Toolkit featuring structural checklists, jurisdiction frameworks, and vessel ownership templates.
  • Ordinance Guides: Step-by-step blueprints to help municipalities establish localized vessel ordinances and dock inspection programs.
  • Building Standards: Guidance on integrating resilient construction methods into residential dock and pier building codes to withstand severe weather.
North Carolina Coastal Federation

Broader Coastal Strategy

The workshop aligns directly with the newly framed N.C. Marine Debris Action Plan: 2026-2030, a statewide effort to reduce marine litter and boost coastal resilience.
For professional attendees, the session offers 4 Certification Maintenance (CM) credits through the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP.)

North Carolina Coastal Federation

Logistics and Funding

Thanks to grant funding from the NOAA Marine Debris Program and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the workshop is free to attend and includes a complimentary lunch and refreshments [1]. Limited mileage reimbursement is also available for local government staff traveling within the coastal region.

While registration is free, spots are limited. Local officials, planners, and enforcement officers can secure their seats online through the North Carolina Coastal Federation Event Page.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston