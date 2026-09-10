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A Star Spangled Christmas: Jacksonville native astronaut Christina Koch will lead Christmas parade

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
File: Artemis II NASA astronaut Christina Koch stands on the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as part of an integrated ground systems test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to test the crew timeline for launch day.
NASA
File: Artemis II NASA astronaut Christina Koch stands on the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as part of an integrated ground systems test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to test the crew timeline for launch day.

A hometown hero who made history flying around the moon earlier this year will lead Jacksonville’s holiday celebrations this fall.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce has announced that NASA Astronaut Christina Koch will serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Jacksonville Christmas Holiday Parade.

Koch, a Jacksonville native and White Oak High School alumna, served as a mission specialist aboard the historic Artemis II flight in April, becoming the first woman to journey around the moon. Her star-themed homecoming follows a wave of recent national honors for the astronaut, who was also named one of Time Magazine's most influential people.

Organizers say the parade is scheduled for November 21 under the theme, "A Star Spangled Christmas".
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston