Rule change proposed to clear up jurisdictional gray area for boaters on Tranters Creek

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is proposing a rule change to clear up a jurisdictional gray area for boaters on Tranters Creek.

Currently, the safety no-wake zone near the Masons Landing Boating Access Area is only written into Beaufort County’s regulations. Because the creek spans the county line, wildlife enforcement officers face a legal loophole when patrolling the Pitt County side of the water.

The proposed change formally adds the exact coordinates of the no-wake zone to Pitt County’s rules, allowing uniform enforcement across the entire channel.

The public can weigh in on the proposal during a virtual public hearing on October 15, or by submitting written comments through November 2. Full details on how to register and participate are available on the commission’s website.