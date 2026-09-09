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Rule change proposed to clear up jurisdictional gray area for boaters on Tranters Creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Rob Klein
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Flickr via Openverse

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is proposing a rule change to clear up a jurisdictional gray area for boaters on Tranters Creek.

Currently, the safety no-wake zone near the Masons Landing Boating Access Area is only written into Beaufort County’s regulations. Because the creek spans the county line, wildlife enforcement officers face a legal loophole when patrolling the Pitt County side of the water.

The proposed change formally adds the exact coordinates of the no-wake zone to Pitt County’s rules, allowing uniform enforcement across the entire channel.

The public can weigh in on the proposal during a virtual public hearing on October 15, or by submitting written comments through November 2. Full details on how to register and participate are available on the commission’s website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston