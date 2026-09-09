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Pamlico County commissioners approve resolution requesting ferry toll waiver for locals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
File: Local leaders argue that the current fees create an unfair economic burden on families and people who must use the waterways as primary highway extensions.

Pamlico County commissioners have unanimously approved a resolution requesting a ferry toll waiver for locals.

The resolution asks state transportation officials to eliminate tolls for community members who rely on the region's ferry systems for daily commuting, medical care, and essential travel. Local leaders argue that the current fees create an unfair economic burden on families and people who must use the waterways as primary highway extensions.

The unanimous vote sends a formal request to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and state lawmakers to consider localized relief during upcoming transit reviews.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston