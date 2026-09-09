Pamlico County commissioners approve resolution requesting ferry toll waiver for locals

Pamlico County commissioners have unanimously approved a resolution requesting a ferry toll waiver for locals.

The resolution asks state transportation officials to eliminate tolls for community members who rely on the region's ferry systems for daily commuting, medical care, and essential travel. Local leaders argue that the current fees create an unfair economic burden on families and people who must use the waterways as primary highway extensions.

The unanimous vote sends a formal request to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and state lawmakers to consider localized relief during upcoming transit reviews.