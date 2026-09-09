NCDHHS: dropping childhood immunization rates have left the state vulnerable to measles

North Carolina health officials are warning that dropping childhood immunization rates have left the state dangerously vulnerable to measles.

New data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reveals that kindergarten vaccination coverage has fallen to 92.6 percent—well below the 95 percent threshold required to maintain community immunity.

Fewer than half of the state's counties currently meet that safety target. This drop comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports rising measles cases nationwide, making 2026 a critical year for tracking U.S. infections.

Earlier this year, North Carolina documented 24 localized cases. Pediatricians urge parents to ensure children are caught up on their MMR shots before school outbreaks spread.