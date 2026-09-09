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NCDHHS: dropping childhood immunization rates have left the state vulnerable to measles

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
Measles vaccine isn't a part of most workplaces.
Eric Risberg
/
AP
Measles vaccine isn't a part of most workplaces.

North Carolina health officials are warning that dropping childhood immunization rates have left the state dangerously vulnerable to measles.

New data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reveals that kindergarten vaccination coverage has fallen to 92.6 percent—well below the 95 percent threshold required to maintain community immunity.

Fewer than half of the state's counties currently meet that safety target. This drop comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports rising measles cases nationwide, making 2026 a critical year for tracking U.S. infections.

Earlier this year, North Carolina documented 24 localized cases. Pediatricians urge parents to ensure children are caught up on their MMR shots before school outbreaks spread.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston