More than 1,100 Jacksonville Properties Moving to Onslow County Zoning This October

More than 1,100 properties in Jacksonville are transitioning to county zoning following a recent shift in state law.

The properties currently located within the City of Jacksonville’s extraterritorial jurisdiction will officially move under county authority this October. The change comes after state lawmakers passed legislation in August removing these areas from city oversight.

County planning officials are reviewing each property individually to match them with comparable county zoning designations. Local leaders emphasize that while building inspections, permitting, and development rules will transfer to the county office, the transition will not impact current property taxes.

The Onslow County Planning Board will host a public meeting to finalize recommendations on September 17, ahead of a final commissioners' vote in October.