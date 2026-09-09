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More than 1,100 Jacksonville Properties Moving to Onslow County Zoning This October

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill.
City of Jacksonville
While the county will take over permitting, development rules, and building inspections, local officials confirm the change will not impact property taxes. Property owners can learn more at a final public hearing hosted by the Onslow County Planning Board on September 17.

More than 1,100 properties in Jacksonville are transitioning to county zoning following a recent shift in state law.

The properties currently located within the City of Jacksonville’s extraterritorial jurisdiction will officially move under county authority this October. The change comes after state lawmakers passed legislation in August removing these areas from city oversight.

County planning officials are reviewing each property individually to match them with comparable county zoning designations. Local leaders emphasize that while building inspections, permitting, and development rules will transfer to the county office, the transition will not impact current property taxes.

The Onslow County Planning Board will host a public meeting to finalize recommendations on September 17, ahead of a final commissioners' vote in October.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston