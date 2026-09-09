Honor and Remember: 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Events Across Eastern North Carolina
Twenty-five years ago, the nation changed forever. This September, communities across Eastern North Carolina are coming together to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
From solemn morning bell tollings and silent evening parades to community service projects and tribute stair climbs, there are numerous ways to stand alongside local first responders, military families, and neighbors to honor the lives lost and the heroism that followed.
The schedule below outlines the Patriot Day observances, memorial ceremonies, and community events taking place regionally.
Havelock
- Event: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:40 AM – 9:30 AM
- Location: 9/11 Memorial (Corner of U.S. 70 and Cunningham Boulevard)
- Details: Marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, honoring victims and first responders. The first 100 attendees will receive a commemorative 25th-anniversary coin.
Jacksonville
- Event: Patriot Day Observance
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 AM
- Location: 9/11 Memorial Beam at Lejeune Memorial Gardens (109 Montford Landing Rd.)
- Details: Organized by the City of Jacksonville, Onslow County, and MCB Camp Lejeune. Features honor guards, the 2d Marine Division Band, Jacksonville High Strings, and the Dixon High chorus.
Morehead City
- Event: 9/11 Anniversary Commemoration
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:45 AM
- Location: Carteret Community College (Behind the McGee Building, 3505 Arendell St.)
- Details: A brief commemorative ceremony that is free and open to the public.
New Bern
- Morning Event: 25th Anniversary Remembrance Program
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:42 AM (The exact time the first tower was struck)
- Location: New Bern Firemen’s Museum Memorial Park (Broad Street)
- Details: Features a color guard, remarks from retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten, bagpipes, and the Last Alarm Bell tolling.
- Evening Event: First Responder Silent Memorial Parade
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 7:30 PM
- Route: Starts at the Bridgeton Food Lion, crosses the Neuse River Bridge, moves through downtown New Bern, and ends at Fire-Rescue Station 1 (First and Broad streets).
Kinston
- Thursday Event: Unity in the Community Service Project
- Time/Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Location: Grainger Stadium
- Details: Hosted by Greene Lamp and AmeriCorps; volunteers will pack hygiene kits for veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness.
- Friday Event: 9/11 Remembrance Service
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9:00 AM
- Location: Grainger Stadium
Goldsboro
- Event: Annual 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb
- Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9:00 AM
- Location: Wayne Community College, Magnolia Building (3000 Wayne Memorial Dr.)
- Details: Public safety students and local first responders will climb the equivalent of 78 flights on exterior stairs and breezeways. The public is welcome to watch and support.
Swansboro
- Event: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk
- Time/Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time TBA
- Location: 830 Main St. Extension
- Details: A community run/walk to honor 9/11 victims and raise support for first responders and military families.