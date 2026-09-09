Honor and Remember: 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Events Across Eastern North Carolina

Twenty-five years ago, the nation changed forever. This September, communities across Eastern North Carolina are coming together to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

From solemn morning bell tollings and silent evening parades to community service projects and tribute stair climbs, there are numerous ways to stand alongside local first responders, military families, and neighbors to honor the lives lost and the heroism that followed.

The schedule below outlines the Patriot Day observances, memorial ceremonies, and community events taking place regionally.

Havelock



Event: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:40 AM – 9:30 AM

Location: 9/11 Memorial (Corner of U.S. 70 and Cunningham Boulevard)

Details: Marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, honoring victims and first responders. The first 100 attendees will receive a commemorative 25th-anniversary coin.

Jacksonville



Event: Patriot Day Observance

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 AM

Location: 9/11 Memorial Beam at Lejeune Memorial Gardens (109 Montford Landing Rd.)

Details: Organized by the City of Jacksonville, Onslow County, and MCB Camp Lejeune. Features honor guards, the 2d Marine Division Band, Jacksonville High Strings, and the Dixon High chorus.

Morehead City



Event: 9/11 Anniversary Commemoration

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:45 AM

Location: Carteret Community College (Behind the McGee Building, 3505 Arendell St.)

Details: A brief commemorative ceremony that is free and open to the public.

New Bern



Morning Event: 25th Anniversary Remembrance Program

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 8:42 AM (The exact time the first tower was struck) Location: New Bern Firemen’s Museum Memorial Park (Broad Street) Details: Features a color guard, remarks from retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tom Braaten, bagpipes, and the Last Alarm Bell tolling.

Evening Event: First Responder Silent Memorial Parade

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 7:30 PM Route: Starts at the Bridgeton Food Lion, crosses the Neuse River Bridge, moves through downtown New Bern, and ends at Fire-Rescue Station 1 (First and Broad streets).



Kinston



Thursday Event: Unity in the Community Service Project

Time/Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Location: Grainger Stadium Details: Hosted by Greene Lamp and AmeriCorps; volunteers will pack hygiene kits for veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Friday Event: 9/11 Remembrance Service

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9:00 AM Location: Grainger Stadium



Goldsboro



Event: Annual 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb

Time/Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9:00 AM

Location: Wayne Community College, Magnolia Building (3000 Wayne Memorial Dr.)

Details: Public safety students and local first responders will climb the equivalent of 78 flights on exterior stairs and breezeways. The public is welcome to watch and support.

Swansboro

