Free life-saving medication available in Craven County later this month as part of overdose prevention drive

Craven County health officials are providing free life-saving medication later this month as part of an upcoming overdose prevention drive.

Officials with the City of Havelock Fire Rescue Department said free Narcan and other prevention resources will be distributed on Thursday, September 24th, for Save a Life Day.

Naloxone is a medication capable of reversing an opioid overdose while emergency responders are en route.

Save a Life Day is the country's largest annual nationwide day of action dedicated to distributing free naloxone (Narcan) and promoting overdose prevention awareness.

The free distribution will take place at the Craven County Health Department, Religious Community Services in New Bern, the Havelock Walmart, and Bridgeton Town Hall.

· 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Religious Community Services, 919 George Street, New Bern

· 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Havelock Walmart, 566 U.S. Highway 70 West

· 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Bridgeton Town Hall, 202 North B Street

· All Day / Regular Hours – Craven County Health Department

