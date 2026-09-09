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Free life-saving medication available in Craven County later this month as part of overdose prevention drive

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

Craven County health officials are providing free life-saving medication later this month as part of an upcoming overdose prevention drive.

Officials with the City of Havelock Fire Rescue Department said free Narcan and other prevention resources will be distributed on Thursday, September 24th, for Save a Life Day.

Naloxone is a medication capable of reversing an opioid overdose while emergency responders are en route.

Save a Life Day is the country's largest annual nationwide day of action dedicated to distributing free naloxone (Narcan) and promoting overdose prevention awareness.

The free distribution will take place at the Craven County Health Department, Religious Community Services in New Bern, the Havelock Walmart, and Bridgeton Town Hall.

·         10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Religious Community Services, 919 George Street, New Bern
·         11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Havelock Walmart, 566 U.S. Highway 70 West
·         2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Bridgeton Town Hall, 202 North B Street
·         All Day / Regular Hours – Craven County Health Department
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston