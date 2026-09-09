Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cedar Point leaders asking the state for a change to duck hunting buffer zone

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
File: Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point is a 56-acre waterfront park.
Town of Cedar Point
File: Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point is a 56-acre waterfront park.

Safety concerns along the White Oak River have Cedar Point leaders asking the state for a change.

Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously to ask the North Carolina General Assembly to expand the town’s duck hunting buffer zone. Currently, state wildlife rules allow waterfowl hunting within 450 feet of the shoreline. However, following multiple complaints from local residents about hunters shooting too close to waterfront homes, the board wants that safety buffer nearly tripled to 1,200 feet.

Town Manager David Rief has been authorized to send a formal request to state lawmakers. Town officials admit they aren't sure if the legislature will approve the expansion, but say protecting residents along the river is their top priority.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston