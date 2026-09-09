Cedar Point leaders asking the state for a change to duck hunting buffer zone

Safety concerns along the White Oak River have Cedar Point leaders asking the state for a change.

Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously to ask the North Carolina General Assembly to expand the town’s duck hunting buffer zone. Currently, state wildlife rules allow waterfowl hunting within 450 feet of the shoreline. However, following multiple complaints from local residents about hunters shooting too close to waterfront homes, the board wants that safety buffer nearly tripled to 1,200 feet.

Town Manager David Rief has been authorized to send a formal request to state lawmakers. Town officials admit they aren't sure if the legislature will approve the expansion, but say protecting residents along the river is their top priority.