20 apply to be interim WS/FCS superintendent

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has just a few weeks left to appoint an interim superintendent.

According to a district spokesperson, the school board has received 20 applications for the position. The deadline was Sept. 2.

And per the proposed search schedule, board members should have submitted their rankings for each candidate to the district’s general counsel on Monday.

Over the next couple of weeks, members will be discussing their top candidates and deciding which to interview or extend an offer to.

Superintendent Don Phipps is leaving his post at the end of the month.

The board aims to have an interim superintendent in place on Oct. 1, who will serve through the end of the school year.