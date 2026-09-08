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20 apply to be interim WS/FCS superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps announced his retirement at a school board meeting
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps is leaving his post on Sept. 30.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has just a few weeks left to appoint an interim superintendent.

According to a district spokesperson, the school board has received 20 applications for the position. The deadline was Sept. 2.

And per the proposed search schedule, board members should have submitted their rankings for each candidate to the district’s general counsel on Monday.

Over the next couple of weeks, members will be discussing their top candidates and deciding which to interview or extend an offer to.

Superintendent Don Phipps is leaving his post at the end of the month.

The board aims to have an interim superintendent in place on Oct. 1, who will serve through the end of the school year.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz