N.C. DOT: I-77 toll lane design has cost nearly $70 million

The N.C. Department of Transportation said Friday it has spent nearly $70 million designing the Interstate 77 toll lanes in Charlotte.

Republican lawmakers in Raleigh passed a state budget provision that would require opponents to pay that amount back if local governments don’t back the controversial project.

The DOT spent most of the money, nearly $60 million, on consultants to design the massive $4 billion project, which would expand the interstate from uptown to the South Carolina line. RS&H, a planning firm, received the most: nearly $28 million.

But Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s DOT listed numerous other charges, such as meals, attorneys' fees, office supplies and hotel rooms.

The expenses go back to November 2018 — six years before the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization backed a public-private partnership for the project in fall 2024.

The CRTPO board reversed course and rejected the project in May.

But the board is scheduled to vote again on the toll lanes on Sept. 23. If the planning board backs the project, no one has to pay. Local governments that oppose the toll lanes would be billed a share of the $70 million.

The city of Charlotte has a weighted vote on CRTPO that’s worth more than 40% of all votes. If the city doesn’t back the project, it would be responsible for most of that reimbursement. GOP lawmakers hope the financial penalty forces opponents to change their minds.