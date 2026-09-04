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N.C. DOT: I-77 toll lane design has cost nearly $70 million

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 4, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
Rendering of roads and basketball courts on land at their intersection
NCDOT
The N.C. DOT has proposed a new park to cover part of the I-77 toll lanes. The state says it has spent nearly $70 million on the project.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said Friday it has spent nearly $70 million designing the Interstate 77 toll lanes in Charlotte.

Republican lawmakers in Raleigh passed a state budget provision that would require opponents to pay that amount back if local governments don’t back the controversial project.

The DOT spent most of the money, nearly $60 million, on consultants to design the massive $4 billion project, which would expand the interstate from uptown to the South Carolina line. RS&H, a planning firm, received the most: nearly $28 million.

But Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s DOT listed numerous other charges, such as meals, attorneys' fees, office supplies and hotel rooms.

Toll lanes on I-77
Politics
With key toll lane vote looming, DOT hasn’t said how much local governments would pay
Steve Harrison

The expenses go back to November 2018 — six years before the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization backed a public-private partnership for the project in fall 2024.

The CRTPO board reversed course and rejected the project in May.

But the board is scheduled to vote again on the toll lanes on Sept. 23. If the planning board backs the project, no one has to pay. Local governments that oppose the toll lanes would be billed a share of the $70 million.

The city of Charlotte has a weighted vote on CRTPO that’s worth more than 40% of all votes. If the city doesn’t back the project, it would be responsible for most of that reimbursement. GOP lawmakers hope the financial penalty forces opponents to change their minds.

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Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison