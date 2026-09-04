Farmville shields senior nutrition program from cuts, demands strict transparency

The Farmville Board of Commissioners has stepped in to fully fund the local Meals on Wheels program, ensuring vulnerable seniors in the community won't go hungry.

Town leaders approved $12,740 for the Pitt County Council on Aging. The money will completely wipe out a local waiting list, providing home-delivered meals to seven Farmville seniors for an entire year.

The unanimous vote comes as neighboring Winterville completely cut its funding for the program, creating a sharp regional contrast in how local municipalities support elderly care.

Tight Budgets, Tough Choices

The decision to fully fund the program did not come easily. Farmville leaders recently faced a difficult budget cycle, slashing the town's outside agency budget nearly in half—from $43,500 down to $23,000.

While multiple local non-profit organizations saw their funding reduced or eliminated entirely, the Pitt County Council on Aging was the lone exception.

"Farmville represents 2.5% of the overall Pitt County Meals on Wheels clients," said Farmville Mayor Alex Joyner, noting that neighboring cities like Greenville account for 41% of the client base but provide no additional municipal funding. "And yet for several years now, we've donated right at that $13,000 mark."

Logistics and Volunteer Shortages

With each client costing roughly $1,180 each year, securing the funding is only the first step. The town has historically struggled to maintain the logistics required to actually deliver the food.

In previous years, efforts to expand delivery routes failed because the program could not find enough consistent drivers to push out meals five days a week.

"The idea of adding more clients, while this is fantastic and we're excited about the opportunity and happy to support that, to know that we have failed with being able to find the volunteer resources in there previously... brings concern," Joyner said.

Demanding Accountability

Because Meals on Wheels was protected from the town's sweeping budget cuts, municipal leaders are calling for heightened transparency. Mayor Joyner expressed frustration with past applications, stating that simply noting clients were removed from a waiting list was not enough data to justify how taxpayer money was being spent when previous routes were collapsing.

Moving forward, the town expects measurable outcomes to ensure the investment is sustainable.

"The focus needs to be on the transparency and those measurable outcomes," Joyner said. "I want all of our citizens to know how Farmville's money is being used, how many additional Farmville residents are being served because of this investment, and whether adequate volunteers have been recruited."

Learn more about volunteering with the Pitt County Council on Aging HERE.