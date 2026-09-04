$25 million in federal funding will revitalize Trent Court apartments in New Bern

The City of New Bern has secured more than $25 million in federal funding to revitalize the Trent Court apartments.

Congressman Greg Murphy announced investment through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods program. The major grant is designed to replace distressed public housing with safe, affordable options while boosting local economic and educational resources in Craven County.

In a statement, Murphy called the funding a "tremendous investment," adding that every family deserves access to quality housing and the opportunity to build a better future.