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$25 million in federal funding will revitalize Trent Court apartments in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 4, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT
When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.
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When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex.

The City of New Bern has secured more than $25 million in federal funding to revitalize the Trent Court apartments.

Congressman Greg Murphy announced investment through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods program. The major grant is designed to replace distressed public housing with safe, affordable options while boosting local economic and educational resources in Craven County.

In a statement, Murphy called the funding a "tremendous investment," adding that every family deserves access to quality housing and the opportunity to build a better future.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston