New tools will help Sound Rivers volunteers collect scientific data on local waterways

Local water monitors are stepping up their skills to track pollution across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds.

Sound Rivers has launched a new "Tier Two" version of its Water Watch program to help volunteers collect scientific data on local waterways. Activists are handing out specialized testing kits to measure dissolved oxygen, pH levels, nitrates, and phosphorus.

Volunteers previously relied on basic visual observations, but a high demand for more advanced training sparked the upgrade.

Organizers are running a pilot training program right now and plan to distribute the kits to over one hundred volunteers by this fall.

More information about joining the Water Watch program: https://soundrivers.org/water-watch/