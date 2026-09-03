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New tools will help Sound Rivers volunteers collect scientific data on local waterways

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

Local water monitors are stepping up their skills to track pollution across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds.

Sound Rivers has launched a new "Tier Two" version of its Water Watch program to help volunteers collect scientific data on local waterways. Activists are handing out specialized testing kits to measure dissolved oxygen, pH levels, nitrates, and phosphorus.

Volunteers previously relied on basic visual observations, but a high demand for more advanced training sparked the upgrade.

Organizers are running a pilot training program right now and plan to distribute the kits to over one hundred volunteers by this fall.

More information about joining the Water Watch program: https://soundrivers.org/water-watch/
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston