New Bern city officials pushing back against rumors regarding automated surveillance cameras

City officials in New Bern are pushing back against rumors spreading on social media regarding automated surveillance cameras.

In an official statement, city leaders clarified that New Bern does not own, operate, or contract with Flock Safety, a popular license plate reader network. Officials emphasize that any Flock cameras running inside city limits belong strictly to private businesses or the state.

Local police can only access that footage if a business shares it voluntarily, or if detectives issue a subpoena during a criminal investigation.

Furthermore, city officials said cameras at Lawson Creek Park and other municipal grounds are not Flock cameras. Those city-owned devices monitor public assets and do not feature license plate readers or facial recognition software.