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New Bern city officials pushing back against rumors regarding automated surveillance cameras

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:38 AM EDT
File: Flock license plate reader and camera with solar panel against a blue sky.
Smith Collection/Gado
/
Getty Images
Flock license plate reader and camera with solar panel against a blue sky, Pleasant Hill, California, April 16, 2026. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

City officials in New Bern are pushing back against rumors spreading on social media regarding automated surveillance cameras.

In an official statement, city leaders clarified that New Bern does not own, operate, or contract with Flock Safety, a popular license plate reader network. Officials emphasize that any Flock cameras running inside city limits belong strictly to private businesses or the state.

Local police can only access that footage if a business shares it voluntarily, or if detectives issue a subpoena during a criminal investigation.

Furthermore, city officials said cameras at Lawson Creek Park and other municipal grounds are not Flock cameras. Those city-owned devices monitor public assets and do not feature license plate readers or facial recognition software.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston