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NC senator calling on President Donald Trump to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.
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United States Senate
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.

A prominent North Carolina Republican lawmaker is openly breaking ranks with the White House this morning, demanding a major shakeup at the Pentagon.

In a sharp escalation, Senator Thom Tillis is publicly calling on President Donald Trump to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The outgoing Republican lawmaker slammed Hegseth's leadership on social media, writing that he has quote, "never witnessed more inept management of the brave men and women who serve our country". Tillis, an experienced voice on military affairs, accused Hegseth of creating a dangerous leadership void by forcing out top commanders and civilian staff—including the recent resignation of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Tillis is urging the president to find a replacement who will empower military talent rather than fuel culture wars. Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has commented.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston