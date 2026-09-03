NC senator calling on President Donald Trump to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

A prominent North Carolina Republican lawmaker is openly breaking ranks with the White House this morning, demanding a major shakeup at the Pentagon.

In a sharp escalation, Senator Thom Tillis is publicly calling on President Donald Trump to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The outgoing Republican lawmaker slammed Hegseth's leadership on social media, writing that he has quote, "never witnessed more inept management of the brave men and women who serve our country". Tillis, an experienced voice on military affairs, accused Hegseth of creating a dangerous leadership void by forcing out top commanders and civilian staff—including the recent resignation of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Tillis is urging the president to find a replacement who will empower military talent rather than fuel culture wars. Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has commented.