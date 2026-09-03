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Former FBI director's defense team asking a federal judge to dismiss seashell case

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

Former FBI Director James Comey is pushing back hard against federal charges that he threatened the president. In new legal briefs filed in North Carolina, Comey’s defense team is asking a federal judge to completely dismiss the case.

The felony charges stem from a May 2025 Instagram post showing seashells on an Emerald Isle beach arranged to spell out "86 forty-seven." While federal prosecutors argue the post uses mafia slang meaning to "eliminate" the forty-seventh president, Comey's lawyers counter that it is protected First Amendment speech, explaining "86" is simply a standard restaurant term meaning to refuse service or remove an item.

A federal judge has blocked outside groups from filing amicus briefs, keeping the fight strictly between the Department of Justice and Comey.

Comey is scheduled for arraignment in New Bern on September 30, with a trial set for October 21. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston