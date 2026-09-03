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Environmental groups pushing back against federal push to deregulate American seafood market

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
The state Senate is voting today on whether to ban inshore shrimp trawling.
North Carolina Wildlife Federation
The state Senate is voting today on whether to ban inshore shrimp trawling.

Environmental groups are pushing back fiercely against a major new federal push to deregulate the American seafood market.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division has announced dozens of new priorities aimed at rapidly boosting the U.S. seafood industry. The federal plan includes streamlining environmental reviews, expanding offshore aquaculture, and increasing catch limits.

However, conservation groups are sounding the alarm. The Center for Biological Diversity slammed the proposal, calling it a quote, "depraved laundry list" of ways the Trump administration is willing to sacrifice ocean ecosystems. Environmentalists warn that rolling back these protections could cause permanent damage to marine habitats and vulnerable fish populations.

Meanwhile, the federal government maintains the changes are necessary to secure America's food supply and support local fishermen.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston