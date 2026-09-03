Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC strip club agrees to six-figure settlement to avoid federal trial over stolen images

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Yelp

An eastern North Carolina strip club has agreed to pay a six-figure settlement to avoid a federal trial over stolen images.

Mistylou Investments, the parent company of Tobie’s Gentleman’s Club in Jacksonville, has reached a $340,000 settlement with a group of international models, former Playboy Playmates, and Baywatch star Carmen Electra.

The deal, submitted to a federal judge on Wednesday, successfully heads off a trial that was scheduled to begin in Elizabeth City.

The lawsuit, originally filed by 28 actresses and influencers in late 2023, accused the nightclub of copying their likenesses and altering their photos in more than 160 online advertisements over a nine-year period. The models argued the club used their photos without consent to falsely imply they worked there or endorsed the venue.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston