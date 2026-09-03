ENC school districts celebrating academic milestones after release of state test performance results

Public schools across Eastern North Carolina are celebrating major academic milestones this morning following the release of the state's latest performance results.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction just released its annual accountability data, and local districts are showing massive growth.

In Carteret County, overall student proficiency climbed five percentage points to nearly 73 percent, with close to 90 percent of schools meeting or exceeding their growth targets.

Pitt County Schools pushed district proficiency past 61 percent, with 34 out of 36 schools successfully hitting their academic growth goals.

Meanwhile, Craven County is making waves statewide, boasting six elementary schools that ranked in the top 20 percent for academic growth. In Onslow County, individual standouts like Northside High led the charge by exceeding growth expectations in advanced math.

Statewide, graduation rates hit a historic high of nearly 89 percent, bouncing back past pre-pandemic levels.