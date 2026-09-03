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Dare County to remove all automated license plate recognition cameras from unincorporated areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT
An automatic license plate reader (ALPR) camera monitors traffic on Wednesday in Silver Spring, Md.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
File: An automatic license plate reader (ALPR) camera monitors traffic.

The Dare County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove all 14 automated license plate recognition cameras from unincorporated areas of the county within the next two weeks.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office currently operates the cameras, which are leased through a contract with Flock Safety. The decision to dismantle the system came after growing pushback from people over digital surveillance and data privacy concerns.

Sheriff's officials had originally deployed the cameras to help track stolen vehicles and locate missing persons, but commissioners ultimately decided to terminate the program following widespread community opposition.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston