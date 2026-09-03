Dare County to remove all automated license plate recognition cameras from unincorporated areas

The Dare County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove all 14 automated license plate recognition cameras from unincorporated areas of the county within the next two weeks.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office currently operates the cameras, which are leased through a contract with Flock Safety. The decision to dismantle the system came after growing pushback from people over digital surveillance and data privacy concerns.

Sheriff's officials had originally deployed the cameras to help track stolen vehicles and locate missing persons, but commissioners ultimately decided to terminate the program following widespread community opposition.