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Bertie-Martin Regional Jail could remain closed for up to a year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and combing through a massive volume of security footage to determined what triggered a critical incident at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on Monday.
NCSBI
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and combing through a massive volume of security footage to determined what triggered a critical incident at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on Monday.

The Bertie-Martin Regional Jail could remain closed for up to a year.

Board Chair Vivian Saunders said recovery efforts are still underway after the June 29 inmate takeover.

Saunders said extensive damage to cameras, utility systems, and equipment will take 12 months to fix. Additionally, an overrun drainage system has caused mold to develop in portions of the facility.

Reports also show there were severe, multi-year staffing shortages before the incident. All 88 inmates transferred after the hostage situation will continue to be housed in state facilities.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston