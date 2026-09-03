The Bertie-Martin Regional Jail could remain closed for up to a year.

Board Chair Vivian Saunders said recovery efforts are still underway after the June 29 inmate takeover.

Saunders said extensive damage to cameras, utility systems, and equipment will take 12 months to fix. Additionally, an overrun drainage system has caused mold to develop in portions of the facility.

Reports also show there were severe, multi-year staffing shortages before the incident. All 88 inmates transferred after the hostage situation will continue to be housed in state facilities.