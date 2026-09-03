$2.5 million in state grant money to help local towns prepare for coastal storms and flooding

The state is offering $2.5 million to help local towns prepare for intense coastal storms and flooding.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management has opened grant applications under the Resilient Coastal Communities Program. The funding is dedicated to helping local governments design and build shovel-ready infrastructure projects—like wetland restoration and improved stormwater systems—to buffer communities against coastal hazards.

Local leaders from the state's twenty coastal counties, as well as recognized tribes, have until November 10 to submit their proposals.

Eligible groups can review the requirements and apply directly on the NC DEQ Website.