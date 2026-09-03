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$2.5 million in state grant money to help local towns prepare for coastal storms and flooding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
File: Dunes on the Atlantic Ocean along the North Carolina coast.
(Photo: Gerry Dincher on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File: Dunes on the Atlantic Ocean along the North Carolina coast.

The state is offering $2.5 million to help local towns prepare for intense coastal storms and flooding.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management has opened grant applications under the Resilient Coastal Communities Program. The funding is dedicated to helping local governments design and build shovel-ready infrastructure projects—like wetland restoration and improved stormwater systems—to buffer communities against coastal hazards.

Local leaders from the state's twenty coastal counties, as well as recognized tribes, have until November 10 to submit their proposals.

Eligible groups can review the requirements and apply directly on the NC DEQ Website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston