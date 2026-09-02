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Two-week flounder season now open with strict new limits

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
NCDEQ

The brief two-week recreational flounder harvest season opened Monday across North Carolina, but anglers face tighter rules than ever before.

State marine officials have set the season to run through September fourteenth. The daily limit is strictly restricted to just one fish per person, and any kept flounder must meet a fifteen-inch minimum size requirement.

Furthermore, wildlife officers remind fishermen that a new state mandate requires all kept flounder to be reported through the Division of Marine Fisheries smart app before packing up for the day. It's currently available for iPhone in the Apple App Store, and an Android version is in the works. Paper reports can also be filed, or electronically on the DMF website.

The restrictions cover all coastal, joint, and inland waters to help protect rebuilding fish populations.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston