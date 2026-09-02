Two-week flounder season now open with strict new limits

The brief two-week recreational flounder harvest season opened Monday across North Carolina, but anglers face tighter rules than ever before.

State marine officials have set the season to run through September fourteenth. The daily limit is strictly restricted to just one fish per person, and any kept flounder must meet a fifteen-inch minimum size requirement.

Furthermore, wildlife officers remind fishermen that a new state mandate requires all kept flounder to be reported through the Division of Marine Fisheries smart app before packing up for the day. It's currently available for iPhone in the Apple App Store, and an Android version is in the works. Paper reports can also be filed, or electronically on the DMF website.

The restrictions cover all coastal, joint, and inland waters to help protect rebuilding fish populations.