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Proficiency, graduation rates up in Guilford County Schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 2, 2026 at 8:18 PM EDT
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley and Chief of Staff Sonya Stephens held a press conference on the latest statewide data release on Sept. 2, 2026.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley and Chief of Staff Sonya Stephens held a press conference on the latest statewide data release on Sept. 2, 2026.

Guilford County Schools is nearly back to pre-pandemic student proficiency levels, according to newly released state data.

Last year, 54.5% of GCS students were considered “grade-level proficient” based on end-of-grade and end-of-course exams. That’s a difference of less than one percentage point from the school year before COVID-19 hit.

The district also saw a decrease in the number of schools considered “low-performing” and a record high graduation rate of 93%.

But Superintendent Whitney Oakley says with less funding than expected due to a recent property tax moratorium, the district has had to scale back on the resources and strategies that supported this progress.

“I think the technology devices are a good, tangible example," Oakley said at a press conference. "That we're now at a shared model in grades K-8 and only one-to-one in 9 through 12. I think we'll see the impact of that instructionally for sure.”

She said class sizes have also increased slightly, and caseloads for teachers of Exceptional Children and Multilingual Learners have gone up too. Those two subgroups tend to have some of the largest achievement gaps.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz