Pitt County cyclosporiasis cases increase to seven

State health officials are reporting another case of cyclosporiasis in Pitt County, bringing the county's total to seven.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tracking dashboard, there are now 944 reported cases of the parasitic intestinal illness statewide. Wake County leads the state with 521 infections. Elsewhere in the region, Nash County has reported six cases, Craven County has four, and Onslow County has two.

Health officials say the illness is caused by the cyclospora parasite, which people contract by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, and fatigue, which can last from a few days to a month or longer if left untreated.

To prevent infection, health experts advise thoroughly washing all fresh produce under running water, scrubbing firm fruits and vegetables, and keeping food preparation areas clean.