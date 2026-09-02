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Pitt County cyclosporiasis cases increase to seven

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.
CDC
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

State health officials are reporting another case of cyclosporiasis in Pitt County, bringing the county's total to seven.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tracking dashboard, there are now 944 reported cases of the parasitic intestinal illness statewide. Wake County leads the state with 521 infections. Elsewhere in the region, Nash County has reported six cases, Craven County has four, and Onslow County has two.

Health officials say the illness is caused by the cyclospora parasite, which people contract by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, and fatigue, which can last from a few days to a month or longer if left untreated.

To prevent infection, health experts advise thoroughly washing all fresh produce under running water, scrubbing firm fruits and vegetables, and keeping food preparation areas clean.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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