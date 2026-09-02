Greenville domestic violence center turning to community for emergency funding to prevent closure

A Greenville domestic violence center is turning to the community for emergency funding to prevent a sudden closure.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched an urgent GoFundMe campaign to close a massive $160,000 budget deficit. Non-profit leadership says the center needs to raise at least $40,000 by September 30 to keep its emergency safe house and critical support services operating. As of this morning, just under $1,000 has been raised.

Over the past year, the center has served more than 600 people across Pitt, Martin, and Washington counties, providing safe shelter to 84 women and children escaping dangerous situations.

Community members can contribute through the online fundraiser, or by donating directly at the main office on East Third Street in Greenville. Direct electronic donations can also be made on the Center for Family Violence Prevention Website.