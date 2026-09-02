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Greenville domestic violence center turning to community for emergency funding to prevent closure

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Tinnakorn jorruang
/
Center for Family Violence Prevention
The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched an urgent GoFundMe campaign to close a massive $160,000 budget deficit. Non-profit leadership says the center needs to raise at least $40,000 by September 30 to keep its emergency safe house and critical support services operating.

A Greenville domestic violence center is turning to the community for emergency funding to prevent a sudden closure.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched an urgent GoFundMe campaign to close a massive $160,000 budget deficit. Non-profit leadership says the center needs to raise at least $40,000 by September 30 to keep its emergency safe house and critical support services operating. As of this morning, just under $1,000 has been raised.

Over the past year, the center has served more than 600 people across Pitt, Martin, and Washington counties, providing safe shelter to 84 women and children escaping dangerous situations.

Community members can contribute through the online fundraiser, or by donating directly at the main office on East Third Street in Greenville. Direct electronic donations can also be made on the Center for Family Violence Prevention Website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston