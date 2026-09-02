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Environmental group is suing to secure habitat protections shorebird that relies heavily on ENC coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 2, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT
The group claims federal officials are more than 10 years overdue on finalizing legally required habitat protections for the red knot. The population of the migratory birds has plummeted by 94% over the last 4 decades.
Brett Hartl
/
Center for Biological Diversity
The group claims federal officials are more than 10 years overdue on finalizing legally required habitat protections for the red knot. The population of the migratory birds has plummeted by 94% over the last 4 decades.

An environmental group is suing the federal government to secure critical habitat protections for a disappearing shorebird that relies heavily on eastern North Carolina's coast.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit today against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The group claims federal officials are more than 10 years overdue on finalizing legally required habitat protections for the red knot.

The population of the migratory birds has plummeted by 94% over the last 4 decades. Conservationists say the shorebirds are dying of starvation because the administration has failed to protect critical stopover beaches, including those along eastern North Carolina, where they rest and feed on horseshoe crab eggs during their 19,000-mile migrations.

The agency proposed safeguarding more than 683,000 coastal acres three years ago, but the rule has never been finalized.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston