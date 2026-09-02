EEOC sues Family Dollar over firing of pregnant Greenville worker

A Greenville Family Dollar is facing a federal lawsuit, accused of violating the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the store refused to accommodate a pregnant employee’s medical limitations and later fired her. The agency said the store manager showed open hostility, once blocking the worker from leaving her register during severe morning sickness.

According to the lawsuit, the manager texted the employee, warning she would be let go if the pregnancy became a problem. On January 3rd, 2025, the worker attended a doctor’s appointment and learned she had miscarried.

Acting EEOC General Counsel Catherine Eschbach called the firing indefensible, saying the agency will hold employers fully accountable for violating the rights of pregnant workers.