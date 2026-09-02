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EEOC sues Family Dollar over firing of pregnant Greenville worker

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Dollar General
File photo

A Greenville Family Dollar is facing a federal lawsuit, accused of violating the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the store refused to accommodate a pregnant employee’s medical limitations and later fired her. The agency said the store manager showed open hostility, once blocking the worker from leaving her register during severe morning sickness.

According to the lawsuit, the manager texted the employee, warning she would be let go if the pregnancy became a problem. On January 3rd, 2025, the worker attended a doctor’s appointment and learned she had miscarried.

Acting EEOC General Counsel Catherine Eschbach called the firing indefensible, saying the agency will hold employers fully accountable for violating the rights of pregnant workers.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston