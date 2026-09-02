Commercial and recreational anglers asked to weigh in on future of NC sea mullet and whiting fisheries

Commercial and recreational fishermen can now weigh in on the future of North Carolina's sea mullet and whiting fisheries.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has launched a month-long public scoping period for its five-year review of the state's Kingfishes management plan. State officials are seeking public input on stock health and management strategies to decide if new fishing restrictions or regulations are needed.

Public meetings are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Central District Office in Morehead City—with a live stream and a satellite listening location in Manteo—and on September seventeenth at the Wilmington Regional Office.

Written comments are being accepted online and by mail through five p.m. on September thirtieth. Feedback can be submitted online through the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries Online Comment Portal.