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Commercial and recreational anglers asked to weigh in on future of NC sea mullet and whiting fisheries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT

Commercial and recreational fishermen can now weigh in on the future of North Carolina's sea mullet and whiting fisheries.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has launched a month-long public scoping period for its five-year review of the state's Kingfishes management plan. State officials are seeking public input on stock health and management strategies to decide if new fishing restrictions or regulations are needed.

Public meetings are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Central District Office in Morehead City—with a live stream and a satellite listening location in Manteo—and on September seventeenth at the Wilmington Regional Office.

Written comments are being accepted online and by mail through five p.m. on September thirtieth. Feedback can be submitted online through the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries Online Comment Portal.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston