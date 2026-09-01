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Youth gang activity on the rise in NC, law enforcement officials say

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 1, 2026 at 5:26 PM EDT
panel discussion
David Ford
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WFDD
The public safety panelists included (from right to left) District Attorney Michael Waters, Deputy Secretary of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention William Lassiter, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, and Fayetteville Police Chief Roberto Bryan Jr.

North Carolina’s Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force convened in Winston-Salem on Sept. 1.

Officials focused on strategies to reduce the presence and influence of gang activity across the state.

During a public safety panel discussion, law enforcement officials shared what they called concerning trends like an increase in violent hybrid gangs. They also talked about gang members’ use of social media for networking. And they said young people are joining gangs earlier— many between 12 and 15 years old.

Task Force Co-Chair Leslie Dismukes says the panelists’ emphasis on prevention vs. enforcement was eye-opening.

"What I didn't anticipate is that the majority of our conversation would center around how young kids are getting into gangs and how critical it is that we get them before they get in to make sure that we are preventing them from becoming gang members," she says. "And then we are intervening as soon as we recognize some of the signs." 

Panelists called for elected officials to increase funding to fill large vacancy rates at juvenile detention facilities. They emphasized a need for investment in school psychologists and expanding early intervention programs. Dismukes says she hopes to present Gov. Josh Stein with their final report in March.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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