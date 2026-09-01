Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican congressional candidate suspended from prediction market platform after betting on her own election

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Laurie Buckhout grabbed the Republican nomination against Sandy Smith Tuesday for the first congressional district seat currently held by Democrat Congressman Don Davis.
Facebook
Laurie Buckhout grabbed the Republican nomination against Sandy Smith for the first congressional district seat currently held by Democrat Congressman Don Davis.

Republican congressional candidate Laurie Buckhout has been suspended from the prediction market platform Kalshi after betting on her own upcoming election.

The financial exchange publicized a notice of disciplinary action against Buckhout on Monday, issuing a three-year ban and a financial penalty of $2,589.96. The settlement went into effect on Friday.

Direct Influence Violation

The platform's compliance department determined that Buckhout violated a strict rule prohibiting any trader who is a "decision maker" or has "any influence, directly or indirectly" over the outcome of an event from trading on those contracts.

According to Kalshi's findings, after Buckhout announced her candidacy for public office, she was added as a market option for a contract tracking the North Carolina 1st Congressional District election. The exchange ruled that as an active candidate, she qualified as a direct decision-maker with clear influence over the race.

The settlement reveals that Buckhout purchased less than $1,000 worth of contracts related to her own candidacy.

In an emailed statement to WITN-TV, Buckhout acknowledged the trades. “I bet on myself. Literally. It was a dumb mistake, and as soon as I learned there was an issue, I worked to make it right. Safe to say my career as a Kalshi trader was short-lived,” Buckhout said.

Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis

Davis Condemns "Breach of Public Trust"

Her opponent, incumbent Democratic Congressman Don Davis, issued a sharp rebuke following the announcement of the disciplinary action, framing the incident as self-serving.
“Eastern North Carolinians are struggling with the everyday costs of healthcare, gas, groceries, and housing, while my opponent treats a congressional election as an opportunity to cash in,” Davis said in a statement to WITN-TV.

Davis further argued that the trading activity should eliminate her from consideration by voters in the district.

“The news that my opponent was caught, fined, and slapped with a three-year ban for trading on insider information is a disqualifying breach of public trust,” Davis added. “Our campaign is a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and independents who put eastern North Carolina first, not themselves.”

The two candidates will face off in the general election this November.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston