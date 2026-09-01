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Legislative push to protect local watermen and farmers from foreign competition

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 1, 2026 at 7:12 AM EDT
The state Senate is voting today on whether to ban inshore shrimp trawling.
North Carolina Wildlife Federation
File photo

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is throwing his support behind a legislative push to protect local watermen and farmers from foreign competition.

Davis announced his backing for a trio of federal bills aimed at strengthening "Buy American" principles and cracking down on unsafe imports that undercut domestic goods.

Among the legislation is the SHRIMP Act, which would deploy portable testing technology to identify the true origin of imported seafood. Another bill, the Save Our Shrimpers Act, blocks federal funds from financing foreign aquaculture projects that put coastal North Carolina operations at a disadvantage.

Davis says eastern North Carolina’s working families should not have to compete against foreign producers who skirt U.S. standards.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston