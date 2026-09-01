North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is throwing his support behind a legislative push to protect local watermen and farmers from foreign competition.

Davis announced his backing for a trio of federal bills aimed at strengthening "Buy American" principles and cracking down on unsafe imports that undercut domestic goods.

Among the legislation is the SHRIMP Act, which would deploy portable testing technology to identify the true origin of imported seafood. Another bill, the Save Our Shrimpers Act, blocks federal funds from financing foreign aquaculture projects that put coastal North Carolina operations at a disadvantage.

Davis says eastern North Carolina’s working families should not have to compete against foreign producers who skirt U.S. standards.