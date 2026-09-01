Fresh shellfish harvesting closures issued along North Carolina coast because of poor water quality

State officials have issued fresh shellfish harvesting closures along the North Carolina coast because of poor water quality.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced temporary closures for several popular coastal areas in Brunswick, Onslow, and Pamlico counties. The impacted waters include Ocean Isle Beach, Alligator Bay, the Bay River, and Jones Bay. Under the rules, the taking of clams, oysters, and mussels is prohibited in these zones until bacteria counts drop.

The restrictions come just as the state reopened several other areas near the Newport and North rivers following clean water tests.

Environmental officials are tracking water quality daily and will lift the emergency bans as soon as safety samples hit acceptable levels.