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Fresh shellfish harvesting closures issued along North Carolina coast because of poor water quality

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:42 AM EDT
Andrew Barfield (right) and other research assistants taking part in Juliet Wong's study sift through a bag of oysters to record how many have died. The study seeks to capture environmental data leading up to mass oyster mortality events across two research farms.
Ryan Shaffer
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PRE News & Ideas
File: Andrew Barfield (right) and other research assistants taking part in a study sift through a bag of oysters to record how many have died.

State officials have issued fresh shellfish harvesting closures along the North Carolina coast because of poor water quality.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced temporary closures for several popular coastal areas in Brunswick, Onslow, and Pamlico counties. The impacted waters include Ocean Isle Beach, Alligator Bay, the Bay River, and Jones Bay. Under the rules, the taking of clams, oysters, and mussels is prohibited in these zones until bacteria counts drop.

The restrictions come just as the state reopened several other areas near the Newport and North rivers following clean water tests.

Environmental officials are tracking water quality daily and will lift the emergency bans as soon as safety samples hit acceptable levels.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston