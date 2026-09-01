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Eastern North Carolina bracing for wave of dangerous late-summer heat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
It will be getting progressively hotter this week, with heat and humidity becoming dangerous with Major to Extreme heat impacts by mid week.
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City
It will be getting progressively hotter this week, with heat and humidity becoming dangerous with Major to Extreme heat impacts by mid week.

Eastern North Carolina is bracing for a wave of dangerous late-summer heat, with temperatures and humidity levels set to peak over the next forty-eight hours.

A powerful high-pressure system has locked in intense conditions across the region. Because of recent heavy rains, sun energy is rapidly evaporating ground moisture, driving humidity levels to oppressive heights that will impact multiple regions this week.

The Peak Forecast

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Kren says a powerful high-pressure system is trapping intense heat across the region, bringing potentially historic temperatures for early September.

"Hottest days are expected Wednesday and Thursday with potentially highs near the century mark alongside heat indices as high as 105 or more," Kren said.

Regions at Greatest Risk

The worst of the extreme conditions will target several specific areas across the center and eastern portions of the state, making proper preparation critical.
"Portions of the Eastern Piedmont, Triangle, Northern Coastal Plain and Sandhills get into the extreme heat risk and these kind of heat episodes will affect anyone without the effective cooling or adequate hydration," Kren noted.

Critical Safety Steps

With feels-like temperatures climbing to dangerous levels, emergency officials urge everyone to take immediate precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Kren provided a checklist of critical steps to protect against heat-related illnesses.

"It's always good to find air conditioning. Avoid strenuous activities during the worst parts of the day. Wear light clothing. Check on family members and neighbors. Drink plenty of water. Watch for heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke. And never leave people or pets in a closed car," Kren advised.

Relief is projected to arrive over the weekend as a cold front moves through, bringing increased rain chances and dropping temperatures back toward seasonal averages.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston