Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study: NC seagrass has declined by more than 16% since 2006

WUNC News | By Celeste Guajardo
Published August 31, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
Seagrass meadow visible under the top of water in Pamlico Sound
Courtesy of Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership
A seagrass meadow in northeastern Pamlico Sound.

A recent study shows seagrass in North Carolina’s estuaries has decreased more than 16% from 2006 through 2020.

The study was published in June from the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership. It analyzed different surveys of seagrass conducted in 2006, 2013, and 2020.

"The reason to be concerned about the decline is because it's a type of resource that once you lose it, it's very hard to get it back," said Tim Ellis, ecologist with the Partnership.

Seagrass is a critical component of a coastal ecosystem. It provides habitat for fish, sequesters carbon, protects shorelines against erosion, and keeps water healthy by filtering sediment and absorbing nutrients.

SAV stands for submerged aquatic vegetation, also known as seagrass. The above diagrams are based off of different surveys conducted at different times. Survey 1 was completed in 2006/2007, Survey 2 in 2013 and Survey 3 in 2020.
Courtesy of Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership
SAV stands for submerged aquatic vegetation, also known as seagrass. The above diagrams are based off of different surveys conducted at different times. Survey 1 was completed in 2006 and 2007, Survey 2 in 2013, and Survey 3 in 2020.

The report found that seagrass is moving toward more patchy and fragmented meadows.

"There's just a lot of benefits to being a large connected meadow than having lots of disconnected small patches," explained Ellis. "From a habitat perspective ... it makes it harder for species to utilize that resource. From a sediment stabilization perspective, obviously a large dense meadow is going to hold more sediment."

Several factors are contributing to the decline of seagrass, including sea level rise and increasing water temperatures fueled by climate change. The Partnership is also working to improve water quality.

"The main focus of management (right now is) ... to help limit nutrient sediment pollution into our coastal waters - things that contribute to having more turbid waters and lower clarify," said Ellis.

State officials are also working on establishing a water quality standard and a more robust seagrass monitoring program.

Saturday, Oct. 3 · American Tobacco Campus, Durham

Celebrating 50 years of community.

Our 50th Anniversary Celebration kicks off with a 5K run/walk along the American Tobacco Trail and continues throughout the day with free, family-friendly activities and meet-and-greet opportunities with your favorite WUNC reporters, program and podcast hosts.

Join the celebration

Tags
NCPRA
Celeste Guajardo
Celeste Guajardo covers the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
See stories by Celeste Guajardo