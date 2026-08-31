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Public meetings about coming ferry tolls begin Monday in Beaufort County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

A change is coming for North Carolina commuters who take the ferry to get around.

Starting this week, state transportation officials are holding five public meetings to get feedback on a new law that forces the state to start charging tolls on four historically free ferry routes.

Starting January 1st, drivers will have to pay to use the routes at Hatteras, Knotts Island, Aurora, and Cherry Branch. Locals who live in coastal counties will be able to buy a $150 annual pass.
State officials haven't decided exactly how much the daily tolls will cost yet, and they want to hear from families and commuters before locking in a final price.

The first meeting starts Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Beaufort County Community College, and the public can also share thoughts online through September 14th.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston