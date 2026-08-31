Public meetings about coming ferry tolls begin Monday in Beaufort County

A change is coming for North Carolina commuters who take the ferry to get around.

Starting this week, state transportation officials are holding five public meetings to get feedback on a new law that forces the state to start charging tolls on four historically free ferry routes.

Starting January 1st, drivers will have to pay to use the routes at Hatteras, Knotts Island, Aurora, and Cherry Branch. Locals who live in coastal counties will be able to buy a $150 annual pass.

State officials haven't decided exactly how much the daily tolls will cost yet, and they want to hear from families and commuters before locking in a final price.

The first meeting starts Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Beaufort County Community College, and the public can also share thoughts online through September 14th.